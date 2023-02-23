Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.23. 58,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.