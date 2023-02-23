Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.05. 51,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

