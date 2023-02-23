Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

