Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,885. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Alcoa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

