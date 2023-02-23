AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Down 6.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 5,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.