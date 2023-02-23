Ajay Ayyappan Sells 328 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.11. 232,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.