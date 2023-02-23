Ajay Ayyappan Sells 328 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Sunday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $100,104.33.
  • On Tuesday, January 31st, Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.11. 232,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

