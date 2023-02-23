Aion Price Down 49% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Aion has traded down 49% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00224240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00109913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00056333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

