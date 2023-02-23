Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

