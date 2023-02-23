Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) vs. Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Financial Review

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $162.64 million 12.39 $6.48 million $0.41 195.03

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Web Blockchain Media and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Agilysys has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Agilysys 6.51% 25.07% 11.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Web Blockchain Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming industry for both corporate and tribal, hotels resort and cruise, foodservice management, and the restaurant, university, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

