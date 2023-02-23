Adya (CVE:ADYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Adya Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.
Adya Company Profile
Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.
