Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,594 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.7% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.99. 778,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,279. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

