ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Shares Down 4.6%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
ADENTRA Increases Dividend
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADENTRA (HDIUF)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.