ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Shares Down 4.6%

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

About ADENTRA

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

(Get Rating)

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.