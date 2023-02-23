Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$415.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.43 million.

Adeia Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADEA stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 706,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Get Adeia alerts:

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.