ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

ACVA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,596.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.