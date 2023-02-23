Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Trading Down 16.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 4,183,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 428,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.