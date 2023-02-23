Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.25. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 83,303 shares traded.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acer Therapeutics

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling bought 819,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,712,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,285.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

About Acer Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 529,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.