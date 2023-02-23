Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.25. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 83,303 shares traded.
Acer Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Acer Therapeutics
In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling bought 819,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,712,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,285.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)
