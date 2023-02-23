Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,411 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $94.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

