Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

