Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,284 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

