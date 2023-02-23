Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $233.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $581.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

