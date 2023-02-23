Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $113.95 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

