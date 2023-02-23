Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $205.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.