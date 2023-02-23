Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.