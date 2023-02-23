Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $212.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

