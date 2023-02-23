Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.