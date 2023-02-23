Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of Accretion Acquisition worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Accretion Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 207,675 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 491,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,174,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENER opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

