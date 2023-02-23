Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.