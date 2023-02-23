Abbot Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,050.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 32,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

