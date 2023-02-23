Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up approximately 1.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BG traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $98.58. 113,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,884. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

