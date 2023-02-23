AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.