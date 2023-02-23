AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

