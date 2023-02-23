88,697 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 390.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 624,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 30.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 384,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 71.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,921.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 319,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

