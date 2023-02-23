87,360 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

