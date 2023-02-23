7,108 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a report on Wednesday. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,136.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

