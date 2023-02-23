683 Capital Management LLC Sells 7,548 Shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYCH. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYCH opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

