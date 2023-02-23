683 Capital Management LLC Sells 516,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516,000 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,379,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 497.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

