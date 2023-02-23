683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,262 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 7.62% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

