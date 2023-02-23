683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.98 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,979,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

