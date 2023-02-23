683 Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Carvana makes up approximately 2.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Carvana worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $28,202,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

