683 Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 5.05% of Maiden worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MHLD opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

