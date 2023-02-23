683 Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Signal Hill Acquisition worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,214,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Signal Hill Acquisition by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHL opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

