6,489,841 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,489,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,812,000. Shaw Communications makes up 1.8% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 611.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 355,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 305,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

