64 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.0 %

MTD stock traded up $15.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,470.56. 9,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,503.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,364.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,366 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,111. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

