5,625 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $302.72 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $513.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

