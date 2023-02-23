501,066 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 501,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 513,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

