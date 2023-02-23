4,000 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 108,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.