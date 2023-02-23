4,000 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
Shares of HRL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 108,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
