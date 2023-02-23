237,099 Shares in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.79% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,788. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.73.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

