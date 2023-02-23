200,000 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,108,000. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned about 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after buying an additional 99,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 490,900 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,797,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 180,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.35. 77,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,758. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

