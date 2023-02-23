18,092 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $173.91 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

