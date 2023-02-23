18,090,861 Shares in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Acquired by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,090,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,283,000. ZeroFox comprises approximately 4.4% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 233.79% of ZeroFox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,960,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

ZeroFox Price Performance

NASDAQ ZFOX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZeroFox Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZFOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

