13,933 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.