13,933 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

